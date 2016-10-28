White House Past 'presidents' mark White House Halloween Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Past 'presidents' mark White House Halloween
Oct. 28 2016
As part of the public tours, in recognition of Halloween, several impersonators were on hand at the White House portraying several Presidents and First Ladies. Neither the president nor first lady were present for the walk through.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
As part of the public tours, in recognition of Halloween, several impersonators were on hand at the White House portraying several Presidents and First Ladies. Neither the president nor first lady were present for the walk through.