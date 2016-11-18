Poland Priest comes to the rescue with religious emergency service Add to ...
Video: Priest comes to the rescue with religious emergency service
Nov. 18 2016
Father Krzysztof Kauf has set up a hotline in the village of Boleslawow so he can rush to his parishioners side in times of need in his customized spiritual emergency vehicle.
