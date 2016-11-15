Japan Factory sees a surge in demand for Donald Trump masks Add to ...
Video: Factory sees a surge in demand for Donald Trump masks
Nov. 15 2016
A factory in Japan is struggling to cope with orders for rubber masks of US President-elect Donald Trump. It's trying to produce as many as 350 masks a day, up from 45 before the election.
