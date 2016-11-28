Christmas Reindeer audition for Domino's Pizza delivery job in Japan Add to ...
Video: Reindeer audition for Domino's Pizza delivery job in Japan
Nov. 28 2016
In preparation for the Christmas season, Domino's Pizza in Japan starts testing the ability of reindeers to deliver pizzas to residents. Rough Cut - subtitled (no reporter narration).
