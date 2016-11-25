Hollywood Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star repaired Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star repaired
Nov. 25 2016
President-elect Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame is repaired and back on display, but with extra protection. Diane Hodges reports.
Reuters |
