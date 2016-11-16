Animals Smart rats join tool-user club Add to ...
Video: Smart rats join tool-user club
Nov. 16 2016
Rats have been filmed using tools to retrieve food in a Japanese laboratory. As Nathan Frandino explains, it's the first time rodents have been shown demonstrating tool use.
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
