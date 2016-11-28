Animals Thailand holds fruit buffet for tourist-attracting monkeys Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Thailand holds fruit buffet for tourist-attracting monkeys
Nov. 28 2016
The Thai province of Lopburi holds its annual fruit buffet for the local monkeys as a reward for attracting tourists to the region. Paul Chapman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The Thai province of Lopburi holds its annual fruit buffet for the local monkeys as a reward for attracting tourists to the region. Paul Chapman reports.