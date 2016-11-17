Health Team of surgeons in Memphis separate Nigerian conjoined twins Add to ...
Video: Team of surgeons in Memphis separate Nigerian conjoined twins
Nov. 17 2016
12-month-old twin girls Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, who were born fused together at the lower half of their bodies, are separated after an 18-hour operation in Memphis.
Reuters |
