Video: U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have Thanksgiving dinner
Nov. 25 2016
Unites States military personnel on duty in Iraq celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday. At the Qayara base where the anti-Islamic State Group coalition forces are stationed, about 800 servicemen enjoyed the traditional meal throughout the day.
