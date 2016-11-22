India Vadodara locals get snap-happy over crocodiles Add to ...
Video: Vadodara locals get snap-happy over crocodiles
Nov. 22 2016
In a rare sight, crocodiles are lining along the banks of India's Vishwamitri river in the western city of Vadodara, tempting passers-by to snap photos of the creatures they rarely get to see up close. Mana Rabiee reports.
