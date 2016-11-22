Nutrition Basics What produce to buy organic to avoid synthetic pesticides Add to ...
Video: What produce to buy organic to avoid synthetic pesticides
Nov. 22 2016
Organic produce is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, reducing the amount of residue remaining when you get them home. Here are the items to try and buy organic to minimize your exposure to these synthetic substances.
