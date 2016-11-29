Health Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, turns 117 Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, turns 117
Nov. 29 2016
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person, celebrates her 117th birthday at her home in Italy. Saskia O'Donoghue reports
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person, celebrates her 117th birthday at her home in Italy. Saskia O'Donoghue reports