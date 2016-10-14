-
Tippi turtleneck sweater, $118.50 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Ray turtleneck, $475 at Judith & Charles (www.judithandcharles.com).
Marios Shimmery ribbed turtleneck pullover, $499 through www.farfetch.com.
Miu Miu wool turtleneck sweater, $485 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Culver turtleneck, $350 at Tory Burch (www.toryburch.com).
MSGM Ruffle and Stripe turtleneck sweater, $880 (U.S.) through www.modaoperandi.com.
Shrimps Marion wool turtleneck sweater, €295 through www.mytheresa.com.
