CONNECT 40

Fossil

If the stylish rose-gold case isn’t enough of a draw, this smartwatch also has many impressive tech capabilities including automatic time sync and six-month battery power, so there’s no need for a charger while Mom is en route.

Fossil Q Tailor 40-mm leather-hybrid Smartwatch, $200 at Best Buy.

STAMP COLLECTOR

Matt & Nat

Montreal-based brand Matt & Nat uses vegan and recycled materials to make sleek accessories, including this discreet, compact passport case.

Matt & Nat Voyage Vintage passport sleeve, $28 at Indigo.

SPRITZ FIX

First Aid Beauty

A quick refresh is always in order after a long-haul ride. First Aid Beauty’s cooling and hydrating faci al mist is fortified with nutrients from superfoods including kale and spinach.

First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist, $23 at Sephora.

CHANGE AGENT

Halogen

Travel is rarely synonymous with comfort, but these natty leather flats change seamlessly from loafers to slip-ons thanks to a collapsible heel, so Mom puts the right foot forward from touch down.

Halogen Sylvia loafer, $139.95 at Nordstrom.

FEAT BELT

Herschel Supply

Vancouver brand Herschel makes an often-maligned accessory hip again with its utilitarian belt bag. A breezy leaf pattern and waterproof composition mean it’s a great option for hands-free tropical travel.

Herschel Seventeen waist pack, $35 at Simons.

WRAP GAME

Eileen Fisher

Any seasoned traveller can tell you that a plush scarf is a clever mobile- wardrobe staple.

Eileen Fisher’s abstract-print shawl is made with 45-per-cent organic cotton, making it a savvy alternative to a pashmina.

Eileen Fisher woodgrain organic linen and cotton scarf, $135 at Hudson’s Bay.

Saje

BALANCING ACT

Delays, lost luggage, missed connections: Helping Mom achieve calm is one touch away with Saje’s infusion of eucalyptus, lemon and lavender.

It also helps to reduce drowsiness, meaning jet lag is conquerable.



Arrive Revived Jet Lag & Travel Remedy rollerball, $19.95 at Saje Natural Wellness.





SWIPE RIGHT

Quo

On-the-go beauty routines require minimal tools with maximum payoff. Quo’s compact set contains five brushes for face, eyes and brows for easy touch-ups or nights on the town.

Quo Travel Brush set, $40 at BeautyBoutique.

SOUND INVESTMENT

Many airlines require that only earbud-type headphones be used during takeoff and landing. Mom can keep her music flowing with these brightly hued buds, which also have an in-line microphone for phone call access.



urBeats earphones from the Ultra Violet collection, $99.95 at Apple stores.

RAIN BEAU

Fulton

Fulton has kept Londoners – and the Royal Family – covered during foul weather since 1956. This stylish leopard-print umbrella fits easily in a smaller suitcase and has an automatic closing feature.

Fulton umbrella, $30 at Hudson’s Bay.

HIGH ROLLER

Ted Baker

Ted Baker’s novel luggage piece can be used as a rolling suitcase or hand-held purse, thanks to its extendable handle. Its whimsical floral motif means Mom can easily spot it on the luggage rack.

Inez Gem Gardens travel bag, $365 at Ted Baker.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.





