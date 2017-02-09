Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

PC Organics Strained Baby Food Pouch (Hand-out/President's Choice)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Loblaw Companies has expanded a recall of PC Organics baby food pouches, which may contain a toxin that can cause illness and, in severe cases, even death.

The products were sold across Canada through the Loblaw retail network (TSX:L), which includes Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian, Fortinos, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, No Frills and Loblaws stores.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the baby food may contain a toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria.

The federal agency says the toxin can cause nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis, and in severe cases, people can die.

The recall announced Thursday expands on one that was issued last week to include more than two dozen flavours of the PC Organics baby foods pouches, which were in stores as recently as Wednesday.

