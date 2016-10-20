Since becoming a mother 2-1/2 months ago, I have viewed breastfeeding as a natural and beautiful act, but this past weekend, it became a source of shame. Unable to find babysitting for a charity fundraiser hosted by the Lambton Golf and Country Club Toronto last Saturday night, I brought my son Jacob to the event. While I was nursing in a discreet corner of the hallway, outside of the main dining area, the restaurant manager approached and said several people had complained, that “people don’t want to see that while eating.” Shielding me from the sight of other diners with a tablecloth, he escorted my son and me to the basement.

Out of sight, out of mind. Except, not out of my mind. Far from it. I was upset that he had hidden me from view, implying what I was doing was embarrassing or shameful. I found it hard to comprehend why clientele had found seeing a baby feeding distasteful while they themselves consumed food. Babies never complain at the sight of adults eating. In her book, Inventing Baby Food: Taste, Health, and the Industrialization of the American Diet, Amy Bentley documents the evolution of breastfeeding shame. While disgust with women’s bodies can be traced back to the ancient Greeks, Bentley writes that it wasn’t until the 1950s, with the rise of Playboy culture, that breasts became shameful. The invention of baby formula and the promotion of (now disproven) scientific studies claiming that it was better than mother’s milk rendered breasts purely decorative, giving people permission to be more intolerant.

Still, this isn’t the 1950s, but 2016, and times have changed. The right of women to be treated as equals is guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which prohibits sex discrimination. The right to breastfeed is explicitly protected in provinces including Ontario and British Columbia.

According to the Ontario Human Rights Code, a woman has the right to nurse undisturbed in a public area without being asked to “cover up” or move elsewhere. And while a member’s only golf club isn’t a public space, our event was open to the public. While we were at Lambton last weekend, my partner Lia Grimanis posted a short description of what had happened to Facebook. She included a photo of me breastfeeding in the basement, so that people could view what the patrons and staff would have seen. She tagged the country club in hopes that they would respond. Later, I e-mailed them, asking for an apology and to provide sensitivity training on the issue to all their staff.

Evidently, I wasn’t the only one who’d been publicly shamed while breastfeeding. The Facebook post exploded. Messages describing similar experiences flooded in from across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark. One mother nursing at a U.S. restaurant was asked to move to a toilet stall and when she questioned whether the restaurant would compel their clients to eat in the washroom, she was asked to leave. One mom breastfeeding in a Canadian mall was approached by a woman who declared that she should be ashamed of herself. As stories and outrage deluged Facebook and then spread across the digital mommysphere, many inundated Lambton with one-star reviews, posting photos of themselves breastfeeding to its site.

With the growing backlash, Lia and I also found ourselves drawn into a social media war on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. One man compared breastfeeding to a “bowl movement [sic],” questioning whether it would “be right for me to drop my gear in a restaurant and take a poop while you are trying to eat?” Another said I was a “whinning attention seeking millennium [sic]”, leaving me to wonder if there was a secret handbook mandating all social media trolls learn how to misspell. A third claimed to have breastfed her own children, but said she had a “sensitive stomach” and so was sickened if she saw others nursing while she ate.

On Monday, the country club apologized and promised to offer sensitivity training to all its staff. I publicly accepted the apology, ending my complaint with the club. But it made me wonder: What would French feminist philosopher Simone de Beauvoir make of the continuing outrage over women’s bodies? And why are we still having this debate in 2016?

Alexandra Shimo is the author of several books, most recently of Invisible North: The Search for Answers on a Troubled Reserve, published fall 2016 by Dundurn.

