When the salsa instructor told us to take one step forward, my brain lit up with fear.

I don’t know how most people learn to dance – at awkward, drunken, teenage parties? – but the lesson and skill had eluded me. Like driving, which I only learned at the age of 38, I’d always found a way around it. If you can’t drive, then live downtown and ride a bike. If you can’t dance, be somewhere else when the DJ drops the beat. Or marry someone who doesn’t expect it of you.

Except at your wedding.

My partner, Victoria, had always been a good sport – she knew dancing made me nervous and never pressured me. And when we told our neighbour and friend, who owns our local grocery store, that we were getting married, he insisted that we hold the wedding there. Vic fell in love with the space, from the refurbished wooden-beam ceiling to the long centre aisle that could easily be converted from a stockpile of olive oil to a walkway for a bride and groom. I liked that there didn’t seem any space to dance.

It wasn’t until our DJ, Amy, asked where the dance floor would be, that I realized I hadn’t gotten out of anything.

Though we moved quickly to the next subject, I felt shameful and cowardly. The idea of explaining why I wasn’t dancing with my wife at our wedding seemed more preposterous than finally learning to dance. I decided that it was time.

If you don’t know how to do something, a good first step is asking someone who does. So I contacted Phil Villeneuve, a YouTube star who dances, carefree and unchoreographed, around public spaces in Toronto, including the Reference Library, the Eaton Centre and a Chinese buffet.

More than two million people have watched Villeneuve dancing, unfettered, listening to music on his headphones that only he can hear. I didn’t need to be him, but I felt he could point me in the direction of unsophisticated competence and a little more confidence.

“First off, find your rhythm, if you don’t have that, then we have a lot more work to do,” he told me. “Secondly, make a playlist of stuff you like, bring it with you when you’re out in public and put it on. Feel free to move your shoulders, your feet, your neck, a little hip action, snap your fingers. … This will help understand how magical music and rhythm is, everywhere you go, all the time.” Basically, Villeneuve said, just start with the basics.

So one Wednesday night, when Vic was out of town, I cycled over to Elevation Dance Studio on Yonge Street in Toronto for a Level 1 Salsa class. There were about 20 students in the studio.

As soon as were facing front, required to move our bodies in the one-two-three back and forth of a beginner’s salsa step, I panicked. The idea of being on display, of doing it wrong, sent waves of fear rippling outward from my primitive brain to every part of my body. “Run,” these brainwaves said. “Run away so you don’t have to do something that scares you.”

I finally knew, instantly, how every uncomfortable home cook felt when I – someone for whom cooking comes easily – told them not to worry about following a recipe. I always tell beginner cooks that they’ll learn more from mistakes than successes, to keep trying and that confidence will come in time.

Until that moment, I’d understood so little of how these people felt in the kitchen. Empathy flooded in, for every inexperienced home cook whose knife grip or sautéing motion I’d corrected, for how it feels to look at a piece of beef, with clear instructions on how to cook it, but paralyzed with fear that you’re going to screw it up.

“Learning takes longer as you get older,” Fergus Craik says. A cognitive psychologist at the Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Health Sciences in Toronto, he studies learning, memory and attention in regards to aging. “But there’s never any point when learning’s not possible.”

Craik says that one trick to learning and memory is to relate new information to some established body of knowledge. Past your mid-20s, it’s harder to do that spontaneously. “But,” he says, “you can get around that lack of spontaneity by making some meaningful connection to the information.”

The meaningful connection was no problem. I wanted to dance with my wife. So I knew what I had to do. Literally putting one foot in front of the other, I began to dance.

I mean “dancing” in the sense that shifting the gears in a car without putting your foot on the gas can be called “driving.” There was no magic, no spontaneous transformation into a hip-swinging, cocksure Ryan Gosling.

Rather, I painfully repeated the step-back-step instructions for 20 minutes, the salsa teacher coming over to correct my movements that were too fast, too slow, too jerky, too out of sync, until I’d gotten that one thing right.

And I knew that, if dancing is at all like cooking, my improvement, however slight, would be inevitable, if I just kept at it.

With a goal of going from terrible to barely competent, I then enrolled in Beyography, a Beyoncé choreography class at the dance studio. As the only bald, middle-aged male in a room full of twentysomething women, I struggled to keep up with the dance moves for Sweet Dreams, a video I’d never seen from a song I’d never heard.

Every time I absorbed another half-dozen steps, pivots and snaps, the teacher, Nicky Nasrallah, added the next collection of shimmies, spins, struts and bum-wiggles, squeezing the first set out of my short-term memory. By the end of the two-hour lesson in humiliation, I was perpetually three beats behind everyone; sweating, sputtering, my arms flailing about, as if searching the air for clues to the next move in the dance routine that everyone else seemed to know like they’d been studying it all semester.

I was a mess. But I didn’t quit.

I spent time with a private tutor until the wedding costs got me too freaked out about money.

Then I practised on my own. Listening to music in the car, at the gym or in the kitchen, I nodded my head, training myself to count beats properly. Victoria, who I had still not told of my secret project, starting noting an unusual bounce in my step. By the day of the wedding, I wasn’t afraid to dance. There were plenty of other free-floating anxieties, the usual assortment of family conflict, performance stress and ice-cream sandwich delivery, to keep me occupied.

Mostly though, I wasn’t afraid because I’d put the work in. I’d spent three months getting into the habit of dancing around the kitchen to whatever was playing. Nothing fancy. Not showing off. Not falling behind. Just a casual, confident, two-step.

When DJ Amy began to pump out the hits, I came running to the dance floor. We danced the night away, with no one but the bride suspecting what a hurdle it had been.

And it’s a repudiation of the adage that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

Or maybe that it’s that I’m not a dog, but a grown man and a husband, ready and capable to keep learning new tricks.

