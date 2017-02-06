Our family prefers a gooey, brownie-like cake over a light and crumbly chocolate cake. We love the taste of good chocolate without fiddling with icing and layers. This moist dessert is a chocoholic’s dream, rather like a supermoist, extra-rich brownie that is squishy in the centre.

We actually argued whether this recipe was a mousse or a cake, and decided that since it has some crunchy bits on the outside, it was a cake – after you’ve tried this recipe, get in touch and tell us how it ranks among your favourites.

The hardest part of the recipe is dealing with the eggs: first, separating them, then beating the whites. To separate the whites and yolks, use your fingers as a strainer, letting the whites slip through your fingers into a bowl then throwing the yolks into a second one. If you get a touch of yellow in the whites, use a piece of the eggshell to remove it.

When whisking, identify soft peaks by lifting the whisk out and judging if the some of the mixture forms a tuft that droops over like the top of an old-fashioned sleeping cap.

Use the best baking chocolate available; Lucy prefers to use a 70-per-cent chocolate from Cacao Barry or Callebaut. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Flavour the whipped cream with grated orange zest if you want to add another flavour.

For a fancier presentation, the recipe can be divided up into six individual ramekins that can be served to each guest. Or better, portion it out so you don’t eat half of it in one sitting. For even more gooeyness, serve slightly warm. A quick turn in the microwave is good for leftovers.

Fallen chocolate cake

1/2 cup butter 6 ounces (175 g) dark chocolate (over 64-per-cent cocoa) 4 eggs, separated 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar Pinch of salt 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 cup flour 1 cup whipping cream 1 tbsp icing sugar

Method