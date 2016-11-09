-
Ingrid jacket, $1,325 (U.S.) through www.stellamccartney.com.
Vivian trousers, $620 (U.S.) through www.stellamccartney.com.
Leather jacket, $5,375 at Gucci (www.gucci.com).
Trousers, $3,215 at Gucci (www.gucci.com).
Jameson blazer, $714 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Teddie trousers, $420 at J.Crew (www.jcrew.com).
Deliha jacket, $479 at Ted Baker London (www.tedbaker.com).
Trousers, $279 at Ted Baker London (www.tedbaker.com).
Racil Circle Aquila jacket, $970 (U.S.) through www.avenue32.com.
Racil Circle Aries trousers, $485 (U.S.) through www.avenue32.com.
Pallas Ariane satin blazer, $1,895 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Hector satin pants, $1,190 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
