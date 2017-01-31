-
Marco Bicego Lunaria 18-karat-gold large button earrings, $2,085 at Saks Fifth Avenue.
-
Altuzarra Minamoto button-detailed merino wool sweater, $1,100 at Nordstrom.
-
Double-breasted wool cashmere regimental jacket, $3,095 at Burberry.
-
Jimmy Choo Malta 100 suede ankle boots, €839 through mytheresa.com.
-
Monse one-shouldered cotton-canvas top, $1,290 (U.S.) through net-a-porter.com.
-
Carol Gold button rib-knit sweater, $377 exclusively at Intermix.
-
Gigi Hadid’s pale pink runway look was accented with burnished buttons at the Bottega Veneta spring 2017 show.
-
Stella McCartney round-neck button-through midi dress, $1,405 through matchesfashion.com.
-
Crinkle ribbed knit pencil skirt, $375 (U.S.) through tibi.com.
