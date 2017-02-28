Set to sail in early April, Silver Muse is the newest in Silversea Cruises’ fleet of boutique-sized ships. The Muse boasts a variety of venues including eight restaurants and the L’Opera theatre with belle époque-style cabaret seating. Guests can enjoy accommodations ranging from one-bedroom suites to opulent 13,000-square-foot apartments with private verandas.

The ship has a capacity of 596 guests, and is the largest in the Silversea fleet, but still small enough to squeeze into ports other ships cannot access.

If you miss its maiden voyage – kicking off in Monte Carlo and sailing through the Balearic and Tyrrhenian areas of the Mediterranean – there’s a long lineup of themed itineraries to book into later in the year. The Gems of the Adriatic and Ionian Seas cruise, for example, begins in Istanbul and ends in Venice, stopping by destinations du jour, Kotor, Montenegro, and Dubrovnik, Croatia, along the way.

In the fall, the Muse will cross the Atlantic for a Canadian voyage through the Eastern provinces. Later, in search of warmer climates, the ship will head south to Florida and the western shores of South America for a Soul of South America and Patagonian Paradise voyages, before saying goodbye to 2017 in the Caribbean’s turquoise waters.

