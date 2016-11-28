The night before entering Russia I had lain in bed thinking of all the things I’d miss about Finland. It was an extensive list that covered most human needs: on the most starkly fundamental level I was exchanging a country where you could drink from the hot tap for one where you couldn’t from the cold. The morning after leaving Russia I made an even longer list of what I wouldn’t miss about it. My first Estonian meal had been a cornucopian rebuke to the era of 20-gram Alexanders, a weighty platter of bulbous sausage, cheese and fried bread, brought to me along with many frothing steins of ale by a game old dear in a bierkeller outfit.

Everyone here might be Russian but I’d spoken English all night, and been smiled at in the right way. I’d slept under cotton sheets. My satnav maps were back, as were the euro and the Latin alphabet. So too bike paths, and not just any bike paths: weaving back from the restaurant I’d passed my very first Euro Velo sign (for EV10, which EV13 followed through most of the Baltics). Belatedly I realised I couldn’t grant Russia the get-out clause that has allowed me to tolerate the failings of so many nations over the years: it hadn’t even been especially cheap.

The unRussianness of my new world cheered me all morning as I whistled up the River Narva’s broad brown estuary, flicking the Vs at Putinland, over there on the other side. All through the Cold War years, I’d thought of the Soviet empire as a single, one-nation entity: we called it the Eastern Bloc, though its component countries had never been in any way united prior to 1945, and effectively had nothing in common. How good it was to be reminded of their resurgent idiosyncrasies. Estonia’s roads were smooth, and overtaking cars gently whooshed past at a respectful distance. A policeman drove by in a brand-new Skoda Octavia, a compelling contrast to the humiliating old Ladas and MASH-era jeeps foisted on his cross-border counterparts, which might as well be plastered in stickers reading: Funnily enough, yes I am amenable to bribery.





And yet so much of the backdrop was Russian, or at least Soviet: those prefab tenement blocks, the memorial T-34s and hero tractors on mossy plinths, the rundown Commie spa resorts out of town with their muddy, joyless pleasure gardens and bullying concrete hotels.

I overtook an old chap on a bike weighed down with scavenged firewood, and saw a few more picking discreetly through bins. This was the EU, but not as I knew it.

Even the weather went Russian on me after I hit the cliffy Baltic coast and turned left. At once a stinging gale punched me in the face, pushing my snood hard against its ever bonier contours. Why was this still happening? Here we were in the second half of April, with forests full of birdsong and violets and fields flecked with sheep. Yet there I was, having ridden south for 2,000km, stopping at a seaside resort to buy more socks. I had a great idea for a book as I pulled them on in the lee of a wheelie bin: man rides bike through Finland and Russia, then puts bike in car and drives to Black Sea.

Buffeted gulls and geese shrieked their dismay, two flaps forward, one flap back over the tussocked bluffs and the mean grey sea below. I chuntered bitterly into my head coverings, letting the wind know in no uncertain terms what I thought of its behaviour, loud and often, and cursing that awful disconnect between what my eyes saw and my legs endured, the torture of cycling up a vast hill that wasn’t there, of battling Mother Nature in an invisible rugby scrum. My eyes streamed and my snood hid a multitude of sins, principally the sin of drool and the sin of horribly snotting yourself.

Tallinn is the capital of Estonia. The country lost 25 per cent of its population in the 1940s, in part because of postwar massacres carried out by Joseph Stalin. Jaanus Ree/Enterprise Estonia

At diminishing intervals I took shelter behind the old pillboxes and ruined barracks strung out all along the clifftops, warming hands in armpits and rusting the Iron Curtain’s stumpy foundations with wayward sprinkles of rider Tizer. Nowhere on earth had a worse war than little Estonia, burned and bombed to bits by Nazis and Soviets, its menfolk conscripted by both armies in turn.

Factor in Stalin’s post-war massacres and deportations and the country lost 25 per cent of its population in the 1940s. Here and across the Baltics, Horrid Joe made up the numbers with a concerted programme of Russification, resettling a million ethnic Russians in a deliberate move to erode national identity. In 1945, just 4 per cent of Estonian residents called themselves Russian; by 1989, almost a third did. It was much the same in Latvia and Lithuania, and in the weeks ahead I would hear a lot of nervous mutters about Putin’s sabre-rattling, and which of the Baltics would be first on his to-do list once he’d ticked off Ukraine. Just occasionally an ethnic Russian would whisper that things were more complicated than they looked.

The drawn-out Baltic uprising that saw off the Soviets is collectively known as the Singing Revolution, but they barely mustered a hum in Latvia and Lithuania: Estonia was the iron-throated crucible of this very particular pro-democracy rebellion. For four years, huge crowds – regularly containing a third of Estonia’s entire population – would gather to bellow out banned national folk songs, a tide of anger and pride that swelled unstoppably. The Soviet Union had stubbornly clung on to the Baltics as all its other satellites defected to democracy, but after Yeltsin sat on that tank in Moscow and the hardliners’$2 1991 coup unravelled, the last outposts of empire were lost in days.

Esotnia is home to part of the Eurasian boreal forest, full of spruce, pine and birch. Sven Zacek/Enterprise Estonia

In Sillamäe, I pondered all this while stuffing rolls into my numb face behind a derelict office block. More of the same were mingled with Soviet tenements, all leading down to a line of giant chimneys along the seafront. The town’s faintly entertaining name had attracted my attention during the breakfast route-survey; the history of Sillamäe was anything but. Built more or less from scratch by the Soviets in the 1940s and populated exclusively with shipped-in Russians, this was a closed town that appeared on no maps, known to the postal service by the code-name ‘Moscow 400’. The reason: the plant beneath those chimneys produced over 100,000 tons of elementary uranium, refining it for use in the Soviet’s first nuclear warhead and no less than 70,000 of its successors (how very hard it was to process that dumbfounding figure, along with the subsidiary revelation that at its peak in 1985, the Soviet nuclear arsenal comprised 39,197 weapons).

As I came to discover, the Soviets commandeered endless stretches of the Baltic coast for nefarious ends: though my compact map showed EV13 clinging to the beach, it actually spent most of its time skulking distantly behind the dunes, diverted around radar stations, nuclear waste dumps, naval bases and training camps. These were the legacies of the Soviet Union in its ruthless, paranoid pomp.

And so Estonia meandered flatly onwards, up and down peninsulas, in and out of the lonesome pines, past truck-sized ‘erratic boulders’ strewn across the landscape by glacial retreat like abstract installations. I watched moonlight dapple the Baltic from my balcony in a converted Commie fish warehouse. I stood humbled before the Memorial to the Victims of Soviet Cruelty, and in sad disbelief at a visitor information board that hailed the regenerative input of Finnish ‘alcohol tourists’ (’Purpose of visit: alcohol tourism’).

A woman rides her bike in Estonia. no photographer name/Enterprise Estonia

I poked uneasily about in derelict Red Army bases, their tiled floors littered with rolls of film and audio tape, hoping that the next dusty drawer I opened would reward me with the blueprints of a plan to invade the Isle of Wight, or an expertly doctored photographic depiction of Richard Nixon kissing a naked sailor. When the snow came back one horrid afternoon I bagged-up in a bus stop and bought two pairs of gardening gloves at a hardware store. I dug deep that day, and fell face-first into the frozen hole.

And at last, one windless, blue-skied morning, I rode EV13 as I’d ridden it in my pre-departure daydreams, freewheeling through sun-speckled pines on smooth and car-less tarmac, the view refreshed by glimpses of twinkly sea and fairy-tale woodland cabins. The moreish tang of fresh coffee and logs on a smouldering hearth, the chorus of chaffinch and woodpecker, the festive pop of my Browning automatic as another yapping farm dog was silenced for ever. All this and the brain-bending thought that for more than half of my life, and nearly all of my father’s, the simple act of riding a bike through this densely forested coastal exclusion zone would have had me imprisoned and very possibly killed on sight.

Copyright © Tim Moore 2016. Extracted from The Cyclist Who Went Out In The Cold , published by Yellow Jersey Press at $31.99