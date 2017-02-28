…

MAISON MAN

As the world awaits the blockbuster Martin Margiela retrospective planned for 2018 at the Palais Galliera in Paris, Mode Museum in his native Antwerp highlights his unexpected tenure as the creative director of one of the most iconic of French fashion brands in Margiela: The Hermès Years. During his six years at the helm of the heritage leather goods label, the elusive designer is credited with contemporizing the collection with his signature minimalism.

Margiela: The Hermès Years, March 31 to Aug. 31 at Mode Museum, Antwerp.

For more information, visit www.momu.be.





WRIGHT STUFF



On what would’ve marked his 150th birthday, Frank Lloyd Wright at 150 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York unearths an extensive collection of rare artifacts by the prolific architect. Among the 450 works created between 1890 and 1950 on display are many architectural and city-planning projects, as well as smaller objects including light fixtures, tableware and rug designs.

Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive, June 12 to Oct. 1 at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

For more information, visit www.moma.org.





RED ALERT

To mark the centenary of Russia’s Bolshevik revolution, Imagine Moscow at London’s Design Museum explores the city as envisioned by artists, designers and architects. The exhibition goes well beyond more familiar Soviet propaganda imagery, instead focusing on the idea of a built utopia, a dreamlike vision of the city that never was seen through the aggressive beauty of the Russian Constructivist movement.

Imagine Moscow: Architecture, Propaganda, Revolution, June 4 at The Design Museum, London.

For more information, visit www.designmuseum.org.