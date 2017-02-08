With the possible exception of taxes and trigonometry there is nothing I’m worse at than yoga. So why have I come to Amangiri, one of the United States’ most luxurious resorts, and immediately signed up for a class? Standing here, struggling to hold this excruciating natarajasana pose, (“balanced” on one leg, the other gripped behind my back by the ankle, doubled over at the waist), I’m wondering that same thing.

I’ve always subscribed to the less-is-more ethos of vacation planning. The less there is to do, the better. A great hotel, in my experience, only reinforces this desire. Why deal with the chaos of the Jemaa el-Fna when the spa at La Mamounia is so sublime? Who can be bothered with L.A. traffic when the gardens at the Hotel Bel-Air are so idyllic? What could possibly be happening outside that could compete with simply wandering the halls of Ashford Castle?

Amangiri is that kind of hotel, too. Just on the edge of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, the resort is immersed in raw, natural beauty. Remote and peaceful, there’s nothing to distract from, and everything to encourage, total sybaritic indulgence. Normally, I’d be happy to just watch the sunrise over the mesa from my suite’s patio, systematically work my way through chef Jacob Anaya’s southwestern-inspired menu and admire the massive rock formation that blends so seamlessly into the pool.

This vacation feels different, though. With everything going on in the world, now does not seem like the right time for indulgence. Action is what’s needed, and adventure. I want a workout: physically, yes, but also emotionally and psychologically. I want to push my limits, put myself in situations that strain my ability, and see what I’m capable of. This is no hair-shirt experiment in needless suffering, however; there’s still going to be a good cocktail waiting at the end of the day and a spa at the ready as a reward, but I’m determined to try things I’m either bad at, intimidated by or that are just plain difficult.

Hence, the yoga class. I still don’t love it, and watching the 70-year-old woman beside me contort into extraordinary shapes with ease just makes me feel bad about my own inflexibility. Nonetheless, at the merciful end of the practice, we’re all invited into another room for shavasana, the end of the class where you lie on your back with your eyes closed – maybe the only part I’m good at.

“We’re very fortunate today,” the yogi says. “Our crystal sonic healer is here doing some training and he’s invited us in.” My woo-woo alarm is ringing, but this is all part of trying new things, I figure, so what’s the harm?

Soon, I’m lying on a heated mat in a darkened room while Andrew Clark, a renowned “healing artist,” draws deep, resonant tones out of a variety of crystal bowls. At first, if not exactly transported, I’m at least very happy not to be doing the downward dog any more and to lie there enjoying the pretty sounds. Right near the end, though, I’m struck by an intense, vivid image: bright sunlight filtered through red dust in a narrow channel. It’s a slot canyon, an amalgam of some of the ones we visited yesterday – Amangiri’s relationship with a private guiding service means that in addition to the most popular ones, guests are able to visit some that no other tourists see. It flashes in my mind clear as day. I’m not sure it’s made me a better, more spiritual person, but it does leave me thinking there might be something to this.

Inspired by this close encounter with New Age spirituality, I book a time in the spa to try out the saltwater flotation therapy. It’s just before sunset and the therapist guides me across a stone path laid out over a reflecting pool toward the water pavilion. Inside, a round, black pool waits beneath a black, beehive-shaped dome. Soft lights shift and meditative music plays.The water is exactly body temperature and only about six inches deep, but thanks to 1,500 pounds of salt, that’s enough to keep me afloat. Darkness envelops the room. I wait for enlightenment. None comes. I change positions. Nothing. Put a pool noodle beneath my neck. Still nothing. I’m bored. No altered state ensues, but there’s a steam after and long soak in the hot tub as the sun sets, so no harm done.

The next morning, I’m up early for a hike, an activity I’ve never understood the appeal of. I prefer walks with purpose: finding that excellent burger joint, or great bookstore, maybe. Nonetheless, I’m soon off in the company of Blake, one of the hotel’s excellent guides, who wastes no time in telling me: “There are lots of rattlesnakes and scorpions out here in the summer.” Fortunately, they’re all in brumation now, so there’s nothing more dangerous than the razor-sharp narrow yucca leaves that I promptly stick myself with.

Along the way, we come across Mormon tea (a type of bush that’s full of caffeine), desert sage (a deeply aromatic shrub that’s used in all of the hotel’s bath amenities) and moon lily, a night blossoming flower whose leaves contain powerful hallucinogenic chemicals.

We arrive at a cave mouth. Petroglyphs are etched into the rock and scientists have found evidence of human habitation here dating back 9,000 years. Looking out from inside the cave – the mesa framed by stone – the resort virtually blends into the surrounding landscape and I can almost hear the murmur of ancient inhabitants still echoing off the cave walls. It’s all very Clan of the Cave Bear and even I have to admit, well worth the dusty trek out here

Having been fully won over by the hiking arts, I’m now ready to tackle my biggest challenge of them all. Amangiri is home to six of eight Via Ferrata climbing routes in all of the United States. Popular in Europe and quickly gaining adherents here, Via Ferrata means “iron road” in Italian and it refers to the steel cable and iron rungs that map out a climbing route up the side of a mountain.

Today, with Blake once again as my guide, we’re tackling Voodoo, an ascent that climbs 500 feet straight up the exposed spine of a 160-million-year-old entrada sandstone mesa. About 20 feet up, I start having second thoughts. A hundred and fifty feet up and I’m questioning my sanity. Although I’m fully secured to the wire by means of a pair of carabiners and a harness, this is intense. Where once there were rungs there is now only rock and wire. The phrase “freak accident” keep running through my mind.

Nearly halfway up, we reach a little flat spot. “If you can make it this far you can make it all the way,” Blake assures me, having probably noticed the look of abject regret in my eyes. We rest for a minute, and then strike out on the next leg. He’s right, I feel calmer and more focused. Soon, the peak is in view. With one last effort, I’m up and all the tension and stress of the climb rushes out. I feel incredible: invigorated, elated, relieved. Rappelling down the backside seems like fun compared to the stress of climbing up.

For the rest of the day, I’m on a high. The sage mojito that evening tastes especially well earned and the bison rib-eye at dinner particularly succulent. Later, myself and a few other guests are invited outside for s’mores on the hotel’s custom-made fire pit. The stars out here in the desert are always brilliant, but tonight, flecked with the Milky Way, they seem especially so.

If you go

The closest airport to Amangiri is in Page, Ariz., about 40 kilometres away. Flights to and from Page are operated by Great Lakes Airlines from either Denver or Pheonix. Once in Page, the hotel will send one of its fleet of BMWs to ferry guests to or from the resort. The hotel is about a four-hour drive from Las Vegas. The highest of the high flyers charter private jets to Vegas and then helicopter directly in to the resort from there.

Rates start at $1,400 (U.S.) a day and that includes transfers, as well as breakfast, lunch, dinner and mini-bar (but not liquor), spa facilities (but not treatments), Internet, daily hikes and fitness classes.

