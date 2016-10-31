London is expensive. You’ve accepted this, you’re here anyway and you’re determined to stay central to see as much of this dynamic city as you can. That means you don’t need a hotel’s bells and whistles – gym (exploring on foot is your exercise), spa (too much to see to spend time in a darkened room hydrating) or restaurant (this is London, who eats in a hotel?). Recently opened right next door to Buckingham Palace, the Nadler Victoria is your best boutique bet. This British mini-chain, with other stylish locations in Liverpool and neighbourhoods such as London’s Soho and Kensington, focuses on the important things: room, service and design. It also means that in the heart of London, you can sleep in one of the city’s better neighbourhoods for less than you’d think.

The Nadler Victoria hotel in London is just steps away from Buckingham Palace, which lends a certain gravitas to the establishment. Nadler Hotels

Location, Location

Buckingham Palace is steps away and having the Queen as your neighbour lends a certain gravitas to the hotel, not to mention a good excuse to run a 93-minute video loop of palace pomp and circumstance in the lobby. But it also means a lot of tourists. Yet that easy access is a good reason to stay for royalists with tickets to interior palace tours in August and September or the popular changing of the guard ceremony. An official Buckingham Palace souvenir shop is also two doors away. Theatregoers note, the St. James is right beside the Nadler and its brasserie and bar are a welcome bit of nearby nightlife. The hotel is also incredibly easy to reach; Nadler Victoria is a six-minute walk from Victoria station, which has direct connections to Gatwick.

The lobby of the Nadler Victoria. Nadler Hotels

Design



I love a hotel that’s daring enough to throw a faux-fur blanket on the bed; it really warmed up the room. Crisp sheets, soft pillows and a plush bed are all what you’d expect from a good four-star hotel, but what impressed me in our deluxe double was the addition of a chesterfield/pull-out bed that was both comfortable and chic. Views from the hotel’s corner rooms overlook a building site (reported to be London’s most expensive address when it’s done) but you’ll never be bothered by the work: The Nadler’s windows are triple-glazed. Surprisingly, the most popular rooms don’t have views but faux bookshelves instead. Yes, that sounds odd, although it’s remarkable how soothing rows of mood-lit, leather-covered book spines can be.

A bookshelf (even a fake one) can do wonders to make a small, standard double room so much more welcoming.

The most popular rooms have faux bookcases in place of windows. Nadler Hotels

If I could change one thing



The hallways are far too dark. I’m all for muted lighting but I shouldn’t have to strain my eyes to find my keycard.

Eat in or eat out?

Eating out is your only option. Make sure you take advantage of Nadler’s privilege card, which gives guests discounts and freebies at many hotels and shops in the surrounding tony neighbourhood.

A deluxe room at the Nadler Victoria. Nadler Hotels

Best amenity



For North American visitors, a leather box full of assorted electricity converters and phone cords to recharge your devices was most welcome. But I wonder how long till those cords disappear (intentionally or unintentionally) into guests’ luggage? In that case, I’d choose the kitchenette hidden behind a sliding door in each room: Brita water tap, Nespresso machine, teapot, mugs, plates, cutlery, microwave, bottle opener, can opener (!) – once you find a grocery spot, you’ve got everything you need to decompress after a wonderfully exhausting day absorbing London.

The Nadler Victoria, 10 Palace Place, London, thenadler.com, 73 rooms from $226 (£139).

The writer was a guest of the hotel.