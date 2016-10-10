This stately mansion had fallen into such disrepair that when owners Valérie Arseneau and Martin Bouchard first laid eyes on the property, rain was falling indoors and plaster was dropping off the walls. It had a notable history – railway contractor and senator Asa Belknap Foster built the property in 1864; by 1882, it was turned into a convent, which operated for more than a hundred years. And then it sat empty, periodically occupied by squatters. Once rescued, it took two years of gutting and renovation for Arseneau and Bouchard to open Manoir Maplewood as a grand, yet intimate, 10-room inn.

The style is antique – descending the curved wooden staircase from the upper floors to the main foyer, one feels a touch like the Quebec countryside counterpart to Lady Mary Crawley – but the furnishings are all modern underneath, down to the faux fireplaces and climate-control units that turn on and off with a remote control hidden inside an antique National Geographic book. Among the original features preserved are the hardwood floors and a series of antique picture frames, which have been fixed up and hang artistically empty in the dining room.

Location, location

You’ll find the B&B in the town of Waterloo, about an hour’s drive east of Montreal. This is right in the midst of Quebec’s bucolic Eastern Townships and it’s an excellent base to explore the region’s agritourism offerings (cheese, wine and beer standout) as well as the great outdoors. Waterloo sits on the flat, easy Estriade cycling trails and Route Verte, Quebec’s network of more than 5,000 kilometres of bike routes.

Ski resorts Bromont and Mont Orford are both within a 30-minute drive, while the snowshoeing, winter hiking and cross-country skiing in Yamaska Provincial Park are just 20 minutes away.

Whom you’ll meet

The bulk of current clientele are Montrealers looking for a weekend escape, whether they’re getting out and about or simply wandering in their bathrobes from the lounge to the wraparound veranda to the glassed-in gloriette overlooking the backyard.

The inn's restaurant offers an unfussy-five-course menu, incorporating local ingredients.

Eat in or eat out?

Guests can enjoy breakfast (included) and dinner (for an extra fee or as part of a package) in the dining room, and it’s worth doing so at least once. The upscale yet unfussy five-course menu incorporates regional ingredients, such as a mushroom risotto with local blue cheese or crème brûlée infused with local lavender. The wine selection (stored in the building’s original wine cellar) includes Quebec-grown and produced vintages, such as the Réserve St-Pépin (a cold-hardy white-wine grape) from the Léon Courville winery.

Best amenity

Pack your bathing suit. The property comes complete with an outdoor heated pool, Jacuzzi and infrared sauna (artfully placed inside a garden shed), and rooms are supplied with everything you need to enjoy them: robes, towels and – this is Quebec, after all – a pair of plastic wineglasses.

If I could change one thing

The standard room design includes just one queen bed – never a pair of twins – and only one room comes with an extra daybed to accommodate an extra person. That means that only the best of best friends will want to come here and share a room on a girls’ or guys’ getaway.

Manoir Maplewood, 26, rue Clark, Waterloo, Que., manoirmaplewood.com. 10 rooms starting at $165 for two, including breakfast.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.