What does a $100-million hotel transformation look like? The 90-year-old Boston Park Plaza, despite its storied glory days, had deteriorated into a place to avoid. This year, after some much-needed TLC and upping its food and drink game, one of the city’s grandest hotels is back in play for visitors who want to be close to the action downtown – and even closer to the action-packed scene in the lobby.

The lobby of the Boston Park Plaza. (Michael Diskin)

LOCATION, LOCATION

It doesn’t get more central in Boston than being situated one block off the green expanses of Boston Common. The high-end shopping of Newbury Street and the entertainment of the Theater District are also steps away, while public-transit access (the Arlington T-stop is right across from the hotel) makes a cross-city visit to Cambridge a cinch.

Seating area in the lobby of the Boston Park Plaza. (Michael Diskin)

DESIGN

Boston Park Plaza is a historic building with an impressive pedigree: built in the neoclassical style by the prolific Statler Hotels company in 1927, it has hosted many U.S. presidents and celebrities such as Katharine Hepburn and Judy Garland. In June, 2016, the new owners completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that brings the hotel back to luxury standards. The makeover can be described as Boston modern: marble tabletops, book-lined walls evoking the town’s academic heritage and many deep-seated, dark leather chairs you could picture JFK sinking into with a cigar.

The David Barton Gym in the basement of the Boston Park Plaza. (Christine Gatti)

BEST AMENITY

In the basement, guests can work out at the massive David Barton Gym (and classes are included). The U.S. fitness chain pioneered the gym-meets-nightclub vibe embodied by soft-glow lighting, pulsing electronic music and slick urban interiors. It all feels like exercising on the set of a Blade Runner sequel, and you’re the young Harrison Ford in this sci-fi fitness scenario – a good thing!

Off The Common restaurant at the Boston Park Plaza. (Michael Diskin)

EAT IN OR EAT OUT?

Where once there was a grand piano and empty space, the renovated hotel’s new focal point is the lobby bar Off The Common. The bustling space offers drinks inspired by Boston landmarks, and the lobster roll here does the New England tradition proud. It’s the perfect spot to fuel up before heading out for a night downtown. But if you’re seeking dinner and a party closer to home, the hotel is also the location of STRIP by Strega, which one-ups David Barton Gym in the basement with its steakhouse-meets-nightclub vibe.

STRIP by Strega in the basement of the Boston Park Plaza. (Joel Benjamin)

Do order a steak, but the sneaky MVPs of the menu are the sides: the mushroom risotto and the whipped potatoes are worth ordering on their own. Once dinner hour wanes, the DJ turns up the music and STRIP becomes a late-night hotspot. Retiring Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is a good friend of owner Nick Varano and a frequent visitor. On the Saturday night of my visit to Boston, TV personality Mario Lopez held court with his crew in the restaurant, and party insiders were eager to confirm rumours that Kanye West would stop by. He didn’t, but A-list buzz is par for the course here.

The Garden Suite at the Boston Park Plaza. (Christine Gatti)

IF I COULD CHANGE ONE THING

You can’t change the size of a building, but the expanse of the hotel – an entire city block – is its greatest asset and sometimes its weakness. In high season, the place has an energy to it with so many guests coming and going. But add in ballrooms that can host conventions of 1,000-plus people and the common areas become everyone-for-themselves crowded. At peak hours, the six elevators move slowly enough to consider taking the stairs – if you, say, weren’t exhausted from that wicked workout at the gym.

Boston Park Plaza, 50 Park Plaza, Boston, bostonparkplaza.com; 1,060 guest rooms from $299 (U.S.).

The writer was a guest of the hotel.