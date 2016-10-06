Zemi Beach House is the first resort to open on Anguilla’s east end, facing the stunning Shoal Bay Beach, often ranked among top beaches in the world.

It is also the island’s first resort inspired by Anguilla’s indigenous Arawak population, fitting as it’s right next to Fountain Caverns National Park, a holy place for Arawak. The name Zemi comes from the three-point stone that the Taino people believed to be “the resting house of spirit.” The resort’s design details integrate traditional cultural motifs with a modern Caribbean resort, while the spa menu includes body treatments based on Taino bathing rituals.

Most visitors arrive from nearby St. Maarten. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

LOCATION, LOCATION

Most visitors arrive by boat from nearby St. Maarten, though a transfer from Anguilla Airport (10 kilometres away) can be organized by the resort for a fee.

Surrounded by silky sand and turquoise water, Zemi Beach House is tranquil and pristine, a perfect place for barefoot strolling and lounging under coconut palms. The immediate neighbourhood has a quaint, local feel; from the picturesque fishing village of Island Harbour, to Taino archaeological sites of Big Spring and Fountain Caverns, to the Heritage Collection Museum, with displays that include authentic Zemi stones, colonial artifacts and vintage photographs.

The resort is next to Fountain Caverns National Park. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

DESIGN

Airy and open spaces prevail as Anguilla’s natural environment served as primary inspiration to the architect and interior designer. Countless shades of blue and sand-coloured stone are complemented by dark-wood accents. Another source of inspiration came from a 300-year-old Thai villa at the upper end of the property, which was shipped in parts from Thailand and assembled in Anguilla in the 1980s. This space is now remodelled into a 15,000-square-foot spa, housing a spacious hammam, a meditation garden with a therapeutic vitality pool and a sundeck.

Seafood rice at one of the resort's restaurants. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

EAT IN OR EAT OUT?

On this rather undeveloped end of the island, eat in at the resort’s five restaurants and bars. The all-day restaurant, 20 Knots, serves causal Caribbean and Latin American cuisine, while at the elegant Stone, Asian-Caribbean fusion offerings include Thai snapper and poached local lobster. Wood-fired pizza and mahi-mahi tacos can be ordered at any time of day throughout the resort, while the Rhum Room focuses on top international small-batch, single-estate rums.

The resort is surrounded by silky sand and turquoise water and Anguilla’s natural environment served as the primary design inspiration. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

WHOM YOU’LL MEET

With a quiet, romantic feel, the resort appeals primarily to couples. Families are welcome, and the kids club is open year round, but they tend to visit mostly during school holidays.

The beachfront pool is a relaxing alternative to the choppy ocean. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

IF I COULD CHANGE ONE THING

While Anguilla is tropical, the breeze from the Atlantic can be rather fresh, especially in the high-season winter months. The scenic beachfront pool is a great alternative to the choppy ocean on such occasions, but a hot tub would be a welcome to warmth-seeking guests.

Each room has a water-facing terrace. (Dylan Cross / Dragonfly Image Partners)

BEST AMENITY

Every guestroom features a spacious, water-facing terrace, with gorgeous views spanning from the resort grounds, over Fountain Caverns Park, all the way to the curve on the far end of Shoal Bay. It’s a perfect place to observe the sunset, enjoy an intimate dinner, or simply inhale the fresh scents of the ocean.

Zemi Beach House, Shoal Bay East, Shoal Bay Village, Anguilla, zemibeach.com, 63 rooms and suites from $350 (U.S.)

The writer was a guest of the hotel