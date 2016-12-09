Cruising on the Regent Seven Seas Explorer, which bills itself The Most Luxurious Ship Ever Built. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Regent Seven Seas Explorer is unabashedly luxurious, designed for people who have no need to budget for Lalique wine glasses and $150,000 Savoir beds. 'The time not to be apologetic for your wealth is back,' the CEO tells Adam Hammond. 'This ship is the way to break all those misguided, self-sacrificing, self-torturous points of view.'

Royal Caribbean's Quantum class ships feature a RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator. Roy Riley/sbw-photo

A lounge under the sea, 130-metre zip line and craft-beer brewery are among the latest ocean-liner diversions, writes Mike Peake.



Patpong, Bangkok's red-light district, overflows with bars and restaurants selling cheap drinks and Western-friendly fare, and the ubiquitous massage parlours the area is famous for. RolandBlunck/Getty Images

The industry is shifting toward offering more and longer land excursions to provide a richer and more complete travel experience. Sarah Treleaven reports.



Martha Wainwright, left, and Lucy Wainwright Roche will travel together on the Cayamo: A Journey Through Song cruise this spring. Shervin Lainez



Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche talks to Brad Wheeler about what it's like to travel with her famous family ahead of their February cruise.






