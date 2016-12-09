Cruising for the 1%
The Regent Seven Seas Explorer is unabashedly luxurious, designed for people who have no need to budget for Lalique wine glasses and $150,000 Savoir beds. ‘The time not to be apologetic for your wealth is back,’ the CEO tells Adam Hammond. ‘This ship is the way to break all those misguided, self-sacrificing, self-torturous points of view.’ Read more
Cruise ships get wild with go-karts, zip lines and more
A lounge under the sea, 130-metre zip line and craft-beer brewery are among the latest ocean-liner diversions, writes Mike Peake. Read more
Cruise industry comes ashore with richer land excursions
The industry is shifting toward offering more and longer land excursions to provide a richer and more complete travel experience. Sarah Treleaven reports. Read more
Liner notes: The Wainwrights take to the seas
Singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche talks to Brad Wheeler about what it’s like to travel with her famous family ahead of their February cruise. Read more