Luxe hotels, resorts and cruise ships attract – and maintain – a recurring roster of discerning guests by offering amenities like Egyptian cotton bedding with high thread counts to plush Frette bathrobes. Of late, they’ve also been stocking guest rooms with decadent beauty and grooming products, including those with royal warrants and others with haute pedigrees. While some getaway jaunts, including The Eden in Rome, focus on iconic names like Bottega Veneta, others have tapped into brands with exclusive appeal.

Such is the case with Baltimore’s The Ivy, which carries Spanish brand Natura Bissé in both its rooms and the hotel’s spa. “It is associated with the most luxurious hotels around the world and is a sought-after beauty brand,” says Rob Arthur, The Ivy’s general manager, of the Barcelona-based skincare company. “There is also the packaging aspect; unassuming from the outside, but filled with a quality product you can’t find everywhere.”

Contrast the sleek graphics of Natura Bissé’s bottles with those of venerable English house Penhaligon’s stately packaging, and a different notion of luxury springs to mind – one associated with its renowned scents, which possess warrants by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales. The Silo, a swish new 28-room hotel in Cape Town, offers products by the nearly 150-year-old brand; it’s a traditionally tinged contrast to the hotel’s otherwise eclectic decor choices and striking, near-Brutalist exterior.

As properties vie for patrons, cosmetics and skin care brands are also upping the ante on their amenity offerings with the hopes that it will generate greater brand awareness – and loyalty – long after a guest has checked out. For example, British brand Gilchrist & Soames introduced extensions to their portfolio of hotel products, including bed and bath linens, last year.

Personal taste and sensitivites factor heavily into choices when purchasing skin care products, and five-star properties take risks on the toiletries they choose to carry, particularly with items that are fragranced. “I’ve actually avoided certain hotels because I know the scent of the toiletries will overpower the room,” says Raymond Girard, frequent flyer and CEO of Toronto communications firm Bookmark. “It’s not that I’m particularly sensitive to smell, I just really don’t like certain scents. Anything too sweet or ‘powdery’ gives me a headache.”

Girard’s taste ranges from upmarket amenities by Hermès to New York-based Malin+Goetz, a brand that focuses on the care of sensitive skin. You can find the latter brand in Morgans Hotel Group properties including The Mondrian in Los Angeles, and Girard extols the virtues of the size of their hotel toiletry selection: “After a long stay in London, I had enough shampoo for home for a month, though I’m embarrassed to say that I might have hidden a few in my suitcase before they were empty to prompt housekeeping to replenish more frequently!”

Report Typo/Error