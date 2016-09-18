-
Afghan firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out at a wood market in Kabul, Afghanistan.
(Omar Sobhani/Reuters)
-
Force India's Nico Hulkenberg reacts after crashing during the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, Singapore.
(Jeremy Lee/Reuters)
-
Actors perform during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany.
(Michaela Rehle/Reuters)
-
Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the Singapore Grand Prix.
(Jeremy Lee/Reuters)
-
People perform during the reconstruction of the battle at the beginning of WWII on September 19,1939 in the outskirts of Warsaw between Polish and German armies in Lomianki near Warsaw, Poland.
(Czarek Sokolowski/The Associated Press)
-
Models present creations at the Charlotte Olympia catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)
-
Indian policemen check vehicles in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Suspected rebels using guns and grenades sneaked into a crucial army base in Indian-controlled Kashmir early Sunday and killed at least 17 soldiers in the deadliest attack on a military base in the disputed Himalayan region in recent years, the army said.
(Mukhtar Khan/The Associated Press)
-
Members of the Somalian military forces stand at the site of a suicide car bomb attack, which killed a top Somalia general along with four of his security guards, near Gashandhiga compound, south of Mogadsihu. General Mohamed Roble Jimale Gobale, known for fighting the jihadist Shabaab group, was killed on September 18 when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-packed car into his vehicle, officials and witnesses said.
(Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari (front R) escorts former hostage Norwegian national Kjartan Sekkingstad (front L) after he was freed from the al Qaeda-linked Abu Sayyaf Islamist militant group, in Jolo, Sulu, in southern Philippines.
(Stringer/Reuters)
-
A man plays a shot as teams play an annual cricket match in the middle of The Solent, on the Brambles sandbank which appears for a short period of time at low tide near Southampton, in southern England. Boats transport players and spectators from the Isle of White and Southampton.
(Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images)
In Photos