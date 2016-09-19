-
Some 2500 lifejackets worn by refugees who made the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios are displayed in what the organizers called a "Lifejacket Graveyard" in Parliament Square, London, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament.
(Matt Dunham/AP)
Canada finishes these Games with 29 medals (eight gold, 10 silver, 11 bronze) to rank 14th among nations in the total medal count, surpassing the team?s performance goal of top 16.
(Canadian Paralympic Committee)
Mahouts guide forest department elephants to demolish houses at Bandardubi village, on the periphery of the Kaziranga National Park, northeastern Assam state, India.
(Anupam Nath/AP)
Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa, Congo.
(Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan before a meeting addressing actions and cooperation on the large movement of refugees and migrants at U.N. headquarters.
(Julie Jacobson/AP)
Afghan children help their father's work at a local brick factory on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan,.
(Rahmat Gul/AP)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks to a podium to speak with members of the media at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y.
(Matt Rourke/AP)
A general view shows destroyed buildings in the government-held Jouret al-Shiah neighbourhood of the central Syrian city of Homs.
(Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images)
Sunlight reflects off a nearby office tower onto a building being renovated beside Union Station in Toronto.
(Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
