People cross the bank of the Yaumna river after flood waters receded in Allahabad, India.
(Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)
A model poses in an art installation by Shigeki Matsuyama in Tokyo.
(Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press)
A large crocodile attacks a wildebeest in the Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya.
(Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images)
A young girl dressed as the Living Goddess Kumari attends the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu.
(Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters)
A New Zealand bugler plays before the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Somme in Longueval, France.
(Michel Spingler/Associated Press)
Devotees prepare to immerse an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the Arabian Sea.
(Rajanish Kakade/Associated Press)
Syrian children play in the Syrian rebel-held town of Arbin during a ceasefire.
(Amer Almohibany/AFP/Getty Images)
A Nigeria Muslim woman takes a selfie photo after Eid al-Adha in Lagos, Nigeria.
(Sunday Alamba/Associated Press)
Kung Fu master Li Liangui practices at a park in Beijing.
(Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters)
Japan's Tomoki Sato (L) and American, Raymond Martin, celebrate after the 1500m - T52 Final at Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
(SIimon Bruty/AFP/Getty Images)
