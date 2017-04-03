Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

music

Junos Portrait Studio

Intimate backstage portraits of the stars at the 46th annual Juno Awards by photographer Christopher Wahl for The Globe and Mail

Ottawa The Globe and Mail Last updated:

Alessia Cara, winner Pop Album of the Year

DJ Kaytranada, winner Electronic Album of the Year.

Marianas Trench, Josh Ramsay.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah McLachlan

Tanika Charles, R&B/Soul Recording of the Year nominee

Braedon Horbacio of Panicland

Adam Cohen accepted Album of the Year award for his late father, Leonard Cohen

Lisa LeBlanc, Contemporary Roots Album of the Year nominee

Laurence Nerbonne, Francophone Album of the Year winner

Diana Panton, Children’s Album of the Year winner

Barbra Lica, Vocal Jazz Album of the Year nominee

William Prince, Contemporary Roots Album of the Year winner

Paul Reddick, Blues Album of the Year winner

Ruth B., Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Aaron Princhett, Country Album of the Year nominee

Daniel Ceasar, R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year nominee

Shawn Mendes, Artist of the Year

Junos President Alan Reid

Buffy Sainte Marie, Allan Waters Humanitarian Award winner

Exco Levi, Reggae Recording of the Year winner

Leah Fay, July Talk, Alternative Album Of The Year winner

Chantal Kreviazuk

Coleman Hell, Pop Album of the Year nominee

Whitehorse band members Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland, Blues Album of the Year nominee

The Command Sisters, Charlotte and Sarah

Tasha the Amazon, Rap Recording of the Year nominee

Delaney Jane

Russell Peters, Junos co-host


Report Typo/Error

Next story

loading