Ut’s stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War came to be known simply as “Napalm Girl.” It’s the photo of a terrified child running naked down a country road, her body literally burning from the napalm bombs dropped on her village. Ut was only 21 when he took that photo on June 8, 1972. He then set his camera aside to rush 9-year-old Kim Phuc to a hospital, where doctors saved her life.
Now a 53-year-old wife and mother of two who lives in Canada, Kim Phuc remains Ut’s close friend. But her photo, dramatic as it was, represented only a small slice of the horror Ut saw during those war years.
Over the coming years he would be wounded four times and have a rocket come so close to his head that it parted his hair. His closest friend in the Saigon bureau, noted photographer Henri Huet, died in 1971 after volunteering to take the weary Ut’s place on an assignment during which the helicopter he was in was shot down.
When Saigon fell to the rebels in 1975, Ut fled Vietnam like thousands of others. After a brief stay in a California refugee camp, the AP put him to work in its Tokyo bureau.
It was there he met his wife, Hong Huynh, another Vietnamese ex-pat. She even hailed from the same neighbourhood as Ut, but the two had never met. They moved to Los Angeles in 1977 when Ut began the Hollywood chapter of his photo career. They have two grown children and two grandchildren, ages 8 and 10.
He plans to spend retirement helping take care of his grandchildren and taking more pictures. “I’ll take pictures until I die…My camera is like my doctor, my medicine.”
