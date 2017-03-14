Huynh Cong “Nick” Ut visits Kim Phuc’s house March 29, 2012 near the place where he made his famous Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of her as a terrified 9-year-old in Trang Bang, Vietnam.



NA SON NGUYEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS



Associated Press photographer Nick Ut is shown in Vietnam in this undated photo. ASSOCIAted press

Terrified children, including 9-year-old Kim Phuc, centre, run down Route 1 near Trang Bang after an aerial napalm attack on suspected Viet Cong hiding places June 8, 1972 . Nick Ut/Associated Press

Ut’s stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War came to be known simply as “Napalm Girl.” It’s the photo of a terrified child running naked down a country road, her body literally burning from the napalm bombs dropped on her village. Ut was only 21 when he took that photo on June 8, 1972. He then set his camera aside to rush 9-year-old Kim Phuc to a hospital, where doctors saved her life.

Now a 53-year-old wife and mother of two who lives in Canada, Kim Phuc remains Ut’s close friend. But her photo, dramatic as it was, represented only a small slice of the horror Ut saw during those war years.

A refugee clutches a baby as a government helicopter gunship evacuates them from Tuy Hoa, Vietnam. They were among thousands fleeing from Communist advances March 22, 1975. Nick Ut/Associated Press

Over the coming years he would be wounded four times and have a rocket come so close to his head that it parted his hair. His closest friend in the Saigon bureau, noted photographer Henri Huet, died in 1971 after volunteering to take the weary Ut’s place on an assignment during which the helicopter he was in was shot down.



Bombs, containing napalm and white phosphorus jelly, explode across Route-1 near homes and the Cao Dai temple at Trang Bang, Vietnam. Nick Ut/Associated Press

When Saigon fell to the rebels in 1975, Ut fled Vietnam like thousands of others. After a brief stay in a California refugee camp, the AP put him to work in its Tokyo bureau.

It was there he met his wife, Hong Huynh, another Vietnamese ex-pat. She even hailed from the same neighbourhood as Ut, but the two had never met. They moved to Los Angeles in 1977 when Ut began the Hollywood chapter of his photo career. They have two grown children and two grandchildren, ages 8 and 10.

Muhammad Ali trains at a Tokyo gym June 23, 1976. The world heavyweight boxing champion was in Tokyo to meet Japanese pro wrestler Antonio Inoki in the world’s Martial Arts Championship. Nick Ut/Associated Press

Michael Jackson waves to his fans from atop his limousine after his arraignment on child molestation charges at the courthouse in Santa Maria, Calif. Jan. 16, 2004. Nick Ut/Associated Press

Paris Hilton, charged with driving violations, is transported in a police car to court by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. This photo was shot June 8, 2007, the 35th anniversary of the day Ut made the “Napalm Girl” picture in Vietnam. Nick Ut/Associated Press

He plans to spend retirement helping take care of his grandchildren and taking more pictures. “I’ll take pictures until I die…My camera is like my doctor, my medicine.”



Nick Ut hugs Kim Phuc Oct. 7, 1995 in Jeffersonville, NY. When he saw her running in 1972, naked and burned, he later said: “I cried when I saw her running. If I don’t help her — if something happened and she died — I think I’d kill myself after that.” Tory Wesnofske/Associated Press









