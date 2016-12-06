Images of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight on the worsening humanitarian crisis across war-torn Yemen. Now, after weeks of specialist hospital care in the capital Sanaa, though she can still barely speak and sometimes finds eating more difficult than ever, she can at least smile. Nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement has deepened the plight of Baghili's family and millions of other Yemenis. In her parched village on the Red Sea coast, impoverished residents have long struggled to put food on the table. Doctors believe her condition - which began several years before the war began - has damaged her throat and, when her family first brought her to a regional hospital in October, she could barely keep her eyes open or stand. "We admitted Saida to find out the cause of her inability to eat and it's clear that she suffers from severe malnutrition," Doctor Wasfi al-Zakari of Sanaa's al-Thawra hospital said. "Her health remains chronic, and her bones remain fragile due to stunted growth. In all likelihood, they will never return to normal," he said.
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen October 24, 2016.
Saida stands on a height measuring scale at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen on November 17, 2016.
Saida rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital on November 17, 2016.
Saida walks with a nurse and a relative on November 26, 2016
A nurse stands with Saida as she is weighed at al-Thawra hospital on November 26, 2016.
A doctor sits with Saida in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen on November 26, 2016.
Saida sits with her father at a hotel in Sanaa, Yemen December 4, 2016.