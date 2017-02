IN PHOTOS

Canadian entry among the world’s best underwater photographs

Toronto-based Qing Lin’s photo of clown fish shot off Lembeh, Indonesia wins the personality category in the 2017 Underwater Photographer of the Year awards. Entrants from 67 countries submitted 4,500 images to the British-based competition of playful aquatic life, macro images and underwater wrecks in 10 categories.

Parasites like to rest in the mouths of clownfish but judges had never seen a photo where all three fish opened their mouths simultaneously to reveal their guests. It took Qing Lin six dives, patience and luck to capture the exact moment. Qing Lin/UPY2017

Scroll down to read more on how the winning photographers captured their photos.