World’s largest photo contest names Canadian winner
Toronto-based photographer, Harley Yang, wins Canada National Award
at the Sony World Photography Contest. The National Awards is a global program open to photographers of all abilities. It aims to find the best single photograph taken by a local photographer in 66 countries. Sony World Photography is the world’s largest photography competition.
Canadian photographers are also recognized in other categories from amongst 227,000 entries and 183 countries.
Three years ago, 53 year-old Harley Yang, left his IT job to pursue his passion -photography. ” I am still trying to find my way,” he says. He is concentrating on building a portfolio and network and shooting a lot of street photography. In that environment, “You’ve got to aware at all times of your surroundings, environment, weather, people…very right brain oriented. It can’t be staged, and is of the moment, very fleeting.”
