World’s largest photo contest names Canadian winner

Toronto-based photographer, Harley Yang, wins Canada National Award at the Sony World Photography Contest. The National Awards is a global program open to photographers of all abilities. It aims to find the best single photograph taken by a local photographer in 66 countries. Sony World Photography is the world’s largest photography competition.

Canadian photographers are also recognized in other categories from amongst 227,000 entries and 183 countries.

Last updated:

Three years ago, 53 year-old Harley Yang, left his IT job to pursue his passion -photography. ” I am still trying to find my way,” he says. He is concentrating on building a portfolio and network and shooting a lot of street photography. In that environment, “You’ve got to aware at all times of your surroundings, environment, weather, people…very right brain oriented. It can’t be staged, and is of the moment, very fleeting.”

Searching for sharp contrast between light and shadow, Yang shot this photo last summer on Bloor Street.

Canadian Kirsten Quist is recognized in the open travel category for her photo of a frozen ice formation shot in -30C temperatures in Alberta last winter.

Canadian photojournalist Amber Bracken is recognized in contemporary issues category for her photo of protesters opposing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. She has also won World Press Photo and International Picture of the Year awards for this work.

Lester Koh Meng Hua wins Singapore National Award for his photo of the country’s oldest public housing building.



Colombian Camilo Diaz wins National award and 1st place Motion category for his photo of the Colombian team at the European Junior underwater rugby Championship.

German photographer Ralph Graf wins the Travel category for his photo along Route 66 of Roy’s Cafe, gas station and motel in Amboy, California.

Japanese photographer Hiroshi Tanita wins 1st place Nature for a photo of ice forming on a pond in early winter.

Henning S. Pettersen wins Norway National Award for his contrasting light and shadow street photo.

Saudi Arabian photographer Khalid Alsabt is recognized in the Travel category for his early morning photo of a Chinese fisherman throwing his net.

Australian Matty Smith is recognized for his photo of a tiny hawksbill turtle backlit by the setting sun as it swims out to sea moments after hatching at Lissenung Island, Papua New Guinea.





