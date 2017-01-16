Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

A pilgrim on the Camino de Santiago can pass through many sections of the trail in total isolation. This was one of the things that attracted me to it: having time to think.

I needed alone time to work through some personal issues and the repetitive action of walking seemed to encourage introspection. On one particular day – about four weeks into my six-week hike – I was so relaxed that I began singing hymns I remembered from my childhood. As the day progressed I could sense my brain clearing out the routine stuff that impedes creative thinking.

Three hours into the walk I was feeling that the world was a wonderful place. The weather was warm and the countryside beautiful. As I had a good supply of water, I was only mildly concerned about the lack of cafés. I still hoped to find a village just around the next bend to stop for lunch but hope was beginning to fade as this section seemed to be sparsely populated. It looked as though I would be lunching on the can of sardines I carried as an emergency backup. The trail stretched out in front of me as I scanned the next uninhabited kilometres.

Something in the distance caught my attention. I could see a couple of scruffily dressed men standing together up ahead. From the way they were acting, I could tell that they were not fellow pilgrims. One moment they were visible, the next they disappeared behind some bushes.

Self-preservation mode clicked in and I looked around for an alternative route. I had heard stories of lone hikers being targeted by muggers. Most travellers carried cash and portable electronics and being in a foreign country meant many victims tended not to file a police report. One side of the path was bordered by farmland and on the other, a busy road with speeding traffic. Outrunning the men didn’t seem like a good choice. Anyway, my heavy backpack would make running difficult. I slowed my pace and could now plainly see the two unkempt figures talking together while looking off in my direction.

They became more animated as I approached. One moment they would be in the bushes as if making preparations, the next they were positioning themselves on either side of the path, awaiting my arrival.

As my pace slowed my mind raced over the things I couldn’t afford to lose.

Top of my mental list were my passport, travel papers and charge cards. I had drawn some cash from an ATM that morning. I didn’t mind losing that. After all, it was only money. Perhaps I might even use it to divert attention from my documents and cards. There was nothing in my gear of any great value apart from my camera. As I walked, I slipped it out of my fanny pack, removing the memory card. The camera was replaceable but the photos were not.

By now the two men had given up all pretense of not watching my approach. They each took up a position facing me, moving into the middle of the path. I felt any courage I had disappear. As I reached into my pocket for the cash I’d surreptitiously removed from my wallet, one of the men spoke.

“Come over here, we have something to show you,” he said in a husky voice with an odd grin on his face. The other guy was already leading the way into the bush.

With no alternative but to follow, I moved off the path and onto a narrow trail. I was now in the awkward position of having one man in front and the other following closely behind.

I held back, trying to keep some distance between myself and the first man.

My senses were in high alert. I could feel my heart beat loudly and my breathing was coming in shallow, rapid gasps. Making a run for it was not an option unless I could abandon my backpack. As I was carrying everything I needed for my six-week hike, I couldn’t bring myself to leave it behind. I thought I might use it as a last resort to distract my muggers, perhaps giving me a head start across a nearby field.

The first man stopped and pointed to a tree.

“We’ve been watching this hawk’s nest for the past month,” he began excitedly, “and today we saw that the eggs had hatched.”

“We just had to share the good news with someone!” the second man added.

My two muggers were, in fact, truck drivers who had dropped by to watch this nest at every opportunity. They had adopted the nest and its contents like two new grandparents. They couldn’t have been any prouder if they’d laid the eggs themselves. I just happened to be the first person to share in their discovery.

The adrenalin that had been coursing through my body began to drain away. My legs felt weak and I had to fight the desire to lie down. I spent the next 10 minutes sharing in their excitement, not breathing a word of the scenario I had created in my mind.

For the rest of that day, the air smelled sweeter and my step was much lighter. My hunger had vanished with my fears, and I walked alone, singing, once again.

My faith in humanity was restored and I fully resolved to keep my creative thinking under control.

James Gemmell lives in Ottawa.