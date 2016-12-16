Facts & Arguments is a daily personal piece submitted by readers. Have a story to tell? See our guidelines at tgam.ca/essayguide.

The lead up to Christmas is part of its joy: the outdoor lights, the decorating of the tree and the daily ritual of the advent calendar. While Christmas doesn’t hold the same excitement as it did when I was younger, last year something quite magical happened that reinforced the wonder of the season.

I came home from work as usual on a Monday a couple of weeks before Christmas. I opened the front door to get the mail and was quite surprised to see a chocolate bar wrapped to the door handle with a ribbon. There was a decorative bird attached as well. A jar of fruit with another ornamental bird attached to it sat on the porch floor. I looked around for a card or something to identify where these things should be going as I couldn’t imagine they were meant for me or my cat. Nothing found, I brought them in so the fruit wouldn’t freeze, but was still very puzzled.

Tuesday brought another mystery; this time, between the doors I found three felt pens with red and white ribbons attached. Each pen had a piece of paper with writing on it: “Aimes,” said one; “tu” the other, and “les poules?” on the last. “Do I like chickens?” I translated. “What has that got to do with pens?” I wondered.

Then I hit my forehead with my hand as light dawned – I was holding three pens with writing in French about chickens (or maybe hens): three French hens! The jar of fruit was a jar of pears, and the chocolate had been Turtles. Both had birds attached, so I had received a partridge on a pear jar and two turtles with a dove.

So now I understood the puzzle, but still had no idea as to where these gifts were coming from.

I called my brother – who loves a mystery as much as anyone – and told him what had been going on. He was surprisingly subdued. Did he know something I didn’t? I decided to leave well enough alone. Then I called my next door neighbour and she came over to see the gifts, a much better reception and exhibition of interest.

Wednesday brought baking cups with penguins on them – not necessarily calling birds but the persona I came to think of as the “Advent Elf” had to be given a little leeway.

I was getting excited for the next lyric: the five golden rings. So was my neighbour and the people at work that I had told about the surprises. I opened the door Thursday and realized I was dealing with a fairly ingenious elf. I laughed out loud as I picked up a tin of sliced pineapple.

Friday afternoon brought a new treat and further proof of an elf with good taste. An egg carton had been cut in half but instead of eggs inside I found a red and silver tinsel nest for six Lindt chocolates, the wonderful red-wrapped ones.

On Saturday morning, I opened the door to pick up my paper and found a paper cut-out of a swan along with a note that $7 had been donated to a trumpeter swan restoration project in Eastern Ontario in my honour. The swan and note were in a Christmas-cookie tin, protected from the snow. This is when the magic kicked in for me: The tin must have arrived after the overnight snowfall as there was no snow on it, but there were also no footprints to be seen.

Eight maids a milking followed as a Dairy Milk chocolate bar along with eight cans of Minute Maid juices. Then a break for the waistline arrived with more paper cutouts, this time nine ladies dancing.

Wednesday brought a box with individual popcorn bags identified with the names of Stanley, Snowdon, Howe, Byng, Nelson and Vader, among others to total of 10 lords a leaping.

The 11th day I knew to be the pipers piping and imagined the little pipe cleaners, if such things still exist.

Obviously, I was not on the same wavelength as the mystery elf. Opening my front door revealed a number of travel-size facial tissue packages. Is blowing your nose a piper piping, or maybe wipers wiping?

Although I looked forward to Christmas Day, I really didn’t want the daily fun to end. Last Christmas Eve in Ottawa was one of the warmest on record; it went up to about 17 C. Luckily, I came home from work early to rescue 12 ice-cream drumsticks from melting further.

I am sure that I received lovely gifts on Christmas Day, but must be forgiven if what I really remember was the amazing 12-day approach. It was like I was a kid again and the front door of the house was my own personal advent calendar. I was incredibly touched that an unknown elf would think to do this for me.

I have a number of nieces and nephews but no children of my own. That year, said aloud to anyone who might hear that I will have forgotten a number of things before I forget the best Christmas ever.

I kept all my “Advent elf” gifts for our New Year’s Day family dinner.

When it came time for dessert, I brought out each day’s gift one by one, telling the story and singing the appropriate Twelve Days of Christmas lyric. My youngest niece especially liked the part with the magically left cookie tin. And I think we have started a new tradition of drumsticks on New Year’s!

Barb Clark lives in Ottawa.