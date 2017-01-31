Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

A man who was tried for a second time after a judge made controversial comments at the original trial has been found not guilty of sexual assault.

Alexander Wagar, who is 29, was acquitted in 2014 by Calgary Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old complainant.

Camp called her “the accused” throughout that trial and asked her why she couldn’t keep her knees together.

The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial.

The judge in the retrial says after considering the testimony of both the woman and the accused, he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault happened.

Camp is now a Federal Court judge and the Canadian Judicial Council is deciding whether to recommend he be removed from the bench.

Travis Vader life sentence an 'unbelievable relief': McCann son (The Canadian Press)
 

