A 1,560 square foot home in Alberta could be yours for less than $500.

The only catch – it’s in a floodway and needs to be relocated.

The house in High River is one of about two dozen now for sale that were purchased by the government after floods ravaged southern Alberta in 2013.

Alberta Infrastructure spokesman Dallas Huybregts says the province hired an engineering contractor to assess the homes for structural damage and environmental concerns, such as mould.

All the homes for sale were deemed suitable for relocation, and they’re being sold on the government’s online auction site.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the highest bid listed was $31,050 for a 2,560 square foot home.

“The whole point of the floodway relocation was to get as many out of the floodway as wanted to move,” said Huybregts. “It was a way that they could fairly get value for their home and leave the floodway.”

Each home must be moved off the property within 160 business days of the sale.

The bidding closes on Feb. 17.

Huybregts said the government will not redevelop the land after the homes are gone.

“Basements will be filled in, any utilities that are still going into the property from the main lines will be removed and then the lands will be remediated back to the state that is natural for the area,” he said.

Report Typo/Error