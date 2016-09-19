An Alberta aboriginal band says it is going ahead with its court challenge of an approval for a major oilsands pipeline already under construction.

The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says it has filed the next step in a legal action originally begun in 2015 against the Grand Rapids pipeline.

Chief Allan Adam says the provincial NDP government hasn’t lived up to promises to reform how Alberta balances energy development and aboriginal concerns.

Band members say the extensive pipeline running across their traditional lands was approved without significant input from them.

In their legal filings, the band alleges there was significant political pressure to approve the pipeline quickly.

