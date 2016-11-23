Alberta is undertaking the largest overhaul of its electrical system in nearly two decades, introducing government regulation to Canada’s only unregulated power market.

Albertans will begin purchasing power through a “capacity market” between 2021 and 2024, Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Under the proposed system, a provincial authority will plan for future energy demand and guarantee electrical producers they will be paid for producing power, even if they can’t sell it. More than half of the U.S. states use the system.

“Today, we begin our work to create an electricity system that is more reliable, delivers stable, affordable prices to Albertans, and is attractive to investors,” Ms. McCuaig-Boyd said in a statement.

Alberta’s current system, known as an energy-only market, allows power generators to sell electricity into a provincewide pool. Texas is the only other North American jurisdiction to operate a similarly deregulated market.

“Alberta’s energy-only electricity market is broken. It will not bring in the kind of investments that will be needed to power Alberta’s future,” Premier Rachel Notley said on Tuesday, announcing a cap on power prices until 2021.

The province’s Wildrose opposition party has said the change is unnecessary and blamed the government’s green-power agenda, which includes a commitment to phase out all of Alberta’s coal-fired plants by 2030.

The NDP government expects the province will need $25-billion in new investment for electricity plants by 2030 to make the shift toward more natural gas and renewable power sources.

