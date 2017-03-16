The Alberta government expects to more than double its debt over the next three years and run deficits for another six, all while counting on rising oil prices and unbuilt pipelines to rescue the province’s finances.

The New Democratic Party’s reliance on the energy market to improve its books runs against its promise to wean the province off revenue from oil, gas, and bitumen royalties. The government’s budget for 2017-18, released Thursday, shows little in the way of diversifying the government’s revenue sources and shuns dramatic spending cuts.

Alberta plans to run a $10.34-billion deficit in the upcoming fiscal year and expects to balance the budget by 2023-24. The province notes stronger energy prices, particularly for bitumen derived from the oil sands, will be key to recovery. And for that to happen, Alberta is banking on two pipeline projects – Kinder Morgan Corp.’s controversial Trans Mountain expansion project to the west coast and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement to Wisconsin – to be operating by 2021 and 2020, respectively.

That financial road map is risky because pipelines are increasingly difficult to build on time due to opposition ranging from landowners, to indigenous groups, to environmentalists. The NDP and the province’s opposition parties favour pipelines, but even projects approved by governments now face years of struggle.

Another major risk is the provincial election campaign this spring in neighbouring B.C., where the province’s New Democrats, currently in opposition, remain staunch opponents of the Kinder Morgan project.

Joe Ceci, Alberta’s finance minister, argues these two projects can be completed without delays.

“When I listen to those companies and their views about their plans, I, like every Albertan, want to see those pipelines built so that we can get our important commodity to tidewater,” Mr. Ceci told reporters before presenting the budget to the legislature. “And once we get to tidewater, then we’ll get greater prices and greater stability for the revenues. So I, like every Albertan, want to see those achieved in a timely fashion.”

Pressed further on whether he believes Trans Mountain and Line 3 will, indeed, be constructed on schedule, Mr. Ceci said: “I believe they will be completed on time.”

Alberta Energy calculates energy firms will receive between $2 and $7 more per barrel of oil should the two lines be built. This would add $10-billion in oil investment between 2017 and 2022, the government said. That would increase oil production, lift real GDP by 1.5 per cent and create 12,000 jobs, according to the government. In turn, royalty payments would increase by between $3-billion to $9-billion between 2017 and 2022.

The NDP’s 2017-18 budget depends on the North American benchmark price for oil to trade at an average of $55 (U.S.) per barrel over the fiscal year. Alberta predicts that will climb to $68 (U.S.) per barrel by 2019-20. Revenue and spending details in the budget documents extend only until 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the province’s debt will hit $71.12-billion in fiscal 2019-20, according to Thursday’s budget. This includes capital projects like building schools and health-care facilities, as well as funding operating expenses such as salaries for teachers and nurses. By way of comparison, the province expects its debt to reach $45.01-billion in 2017-18, up from its forecast for the current fiscal year of $32.63-billion.

Mr. Ceci said the NDP will not sacrifice services like hospitals and schools to balance the books more quickly.

Alberta believes revenue in the upcoming fiscal year will total $45.01-billion, up $2.08-billion from its expected haul of $42.93-billion this year. Cash derived from non-renewable resources make up the majority of fatter revenue figure.

The province, for example, expects bitumen royalties to clock in at $2.54-billion in 2017-18, up $1.28-billion from this year’s expectations. Tax revenue is also expected to climb should the energy market rally. The government, in its budget documents, said revenue will hit $51.8-billion by 2019-20 “driven mainly by increases” in bitumen royalties and tax revenue.

Enbridge expects its Line 3 replacement project to be complete by 2019, a year earlier than the province’s prediction. Kinder Morgan, meanwhile, intends to complete its expansion project by 2020, again a year ahead of Alberta’s expectations.

Report Typo/Error