Alberta Premier Rachel Notley gives a year end update in Edmonton on Dec. 14, 2016. (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has taken responsibility for child welfare away from what was the Human Services Ministry by creating a stand-alone department.

Danielle Larivee becomes the new minister of Children’s Services.

She was minister of municipal affairs where she stickhandled the government’s way through the aftermath of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Human Services is being renamed Community and Social Services and will continue to be led by Irfan Sabir.

Sabir was criticized last fall for his handling of the case of a four-year-old girl named Serenity, who died while in the care of extended family members.

Shaye Anderson, the MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, replaces Larivee at Municipal Affairs.

