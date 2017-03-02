Two Alberta women who were last seen by family more than 30 years ago have been found alive and living in the United States.

Police in Lethbridge say the cold case was solved earlier this year when Anna and Kym Hakze were located.

Staff Sgt. Scott Woods says the sisters were reported missing in 2003 by their mother who hadn’t heard from her daughters in more than a decade.

He says the women had last been seen by family in Edmonton in the mid-1980s.

Anna Hakze, who is now 67, was estranged from her family at the time, but was close to her young sister Kym, who was 29.

The two walked away from their lives, but were found recently when a detective did online searches on a book written in 1984 by an author who turned out to be one of the women.

They did not know that they were considered missing and that their family had been looking for them, Scott said.

“After so many years, it’s very unusual for a case like this to end with good news,” Woods said in a police release. “Usually we find ourselves telling a family their loved one has met with some sort of tragedy.”

The women’s mother died some years ago.

