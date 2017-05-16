Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has forcefully reminded politicians in British Columbia they do not have the power to block the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, following an election result in B.C. that could shift the province’s approach to resource projects.

Ottawa supports twinning the oil pipeline to the west coast, but the project could face renewed resistance in B.C. following last week’s election. While the governing BC Liberals support it, they would need to rely on support from the anti-pipeline Greens to remain in power. The Greens could also support the New Democrats, who have vowed to do whatever they can to stop the project.

Regardless of who ends up in government, Ms. Notley said her western neighbour has neither the right nor the power to stop Trans Mountain expansion – and doing so would hurt the entire country. Those decisions, she said, are entirely up to the federal government.

Opinion: B.C. election results shouldn't sway Trans Mountain decision

Read more: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley took the biggest loss in B.C. election

“I fundamentally disagree with the view that one province or even one region can hold hostage the economy of another province or in this case, the economy of our entire country,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“It is our view that there are no tools available for a province to overturn or otherwise block a federal government decision to approve a project that is in the larger national interest. If there were such tools, Canada would be less a country and more a combination of individual fiefdoms fighting with each other for advantage.”

Ms. Notley has long favoured Kinder Morgan Inc.’s $7.4-billion effort, and framed her stance as a pan-Canadian issue, both specific to the pipeline and in the context of other cross-boundary projects.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark has given her government’s approval for the pipeline, but following the May 9 provincial election, it remains unclear who will be sitting in the premier’s chair by next fall, when construction is slated to begin. If Ms. Clark manages to hold onto a majority following a final tally of the ballots, expected on May 24, she could still deliver on that commitment.

However, Ms. Clark has acknowledged that given the close results, she would have to work with B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver, who is an outspoken opponent of the pipeline. That would hold true whether she is trying to lead a minority government – which is where the current standings have her – or a bare majority.

The other possibility is that the Greens and the NDP could end up reaching an accord that would allow the NDP to seek to form the government. Like the Greens, the BC NDP oppose the pipeline and NDP leader John Horgan has vowed to use “every tool in the toolbox” to stop the expansion project.

Kathryn Harrison, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, said Ms. Notley may be correct that B.C. has little legal authority to stop the project now.

However, she said the prospect of a battle between Ottawa and Victoria over the pipeline’s construction could cause delay and spook Kinder Morgan’s investors. It would also be very challenging for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal Party currently holds 17 seats in British Columbia.

“Provincial governments can present a significant political challenge, even if they are not in a strong Constitutional position,” said Ms. Harrison. “There is something unseemly about the federal and provincial governments battling over an issue in court. No national party that wants to stand a chance of forming government writes off a whole region.”

Alberta received intervener status this week for federal hearings scheduled in the fall into the Trans Mountain project.

“All Canadians, wherever we live, must have access to our coasts to trade the goods to help develop our economies,” said Ms. Notley.

Report Typo/Error