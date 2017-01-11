Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Mayor Naheed Nenshi walks along paths in Calgary’s Cityscape neighbourhood on Sept. 16, 2015. (Chris Bolin For The Globe and Mail)

CALGARY — The Canadian Press

Two high-profile Calgary politicians have become embroiled in a heated social media spat with Conservative MP Michelle Rempel accusing Mayor Naheed Nenshi of making a sexist remark.

It began on the weekend when Rempel and Nenshi sparred on Twitter over the impact of a property tax increase on suburban business owners.

The disagreement escalated two days later when Nenshi told reporters that Rempel didn’t know what she was talking about and that apparently math is challenging.

Rempel, who has an economics degree, tweeted a link to a story with Nenshi’s comments, which she described as “mansplaining.”

The spat evoked memories of an exchange during a 2015 Alberta election debate in which then-premier Jim Prentice made a remark to Rachel Notley about math being difficult.

Nenshi has tweeted that he is sorry he came off as sexist and said he would have said the same thing to a man in political discourse.

